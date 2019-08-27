PITTSBURGH - Two young men were stopped at the Moon Area High School by police after people reported they were carrying what looked like a partially concealed handgun. Officers said they found a BB gun on one of the men after the first day of classes had ended.
Officials with the Moon Area School District issued a statement Monday saying in part:
"The District remains safe and the incident was contained. We will have added police presence on the secondary campus through the end of the week." The statement also included that any student with a weapon of any kind on the property or at the school would be punished to the maximum extent.
That statement was also sent to parents in the district.
Police would not comment if anyone was taken into custody during the incident.
