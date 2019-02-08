MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landslide has forced the closure of southbound lanes of University Boulevard in Moon Township Friday.
The closure is in place between Route 51 and Robert Morris University, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Traffic is being detoured.
BREAKING NEWS: University Blvd Southbound is CLOSED Between Rt 51 and RMU, in Moon Twp, Due to a Landslide. Use Thorn Run or Flaughery Run as Alternate Routes. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/rOgMjyaLCk— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 8, 2019
