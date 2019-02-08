  • Landslide closes southbound lanes of busy Moon Township road

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landslide has forced the closure of southbound lanes of University Boulevard in Moon Township Friday.

    The closure is in place between Route 51 and Robert Morris University, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

    Traffic is being detoured.

