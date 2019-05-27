  • More high school graduates opting for future that doesn't include college

    High school graduations begin in earnest this week and yet again, more graduates are opting for something other than college to begin their career paths.

    In recent hustory, nearly the same number of high school graduates will head to a trade school instead of college, where they can eventually make as much money and obtain a skill in much less time at a fraction of the cost of college.

    Those who choose a trade school are also less likely to have the debt load of a college graduate.

    Research conducted by the Idaho Department of Labor found that the average bachelor's degree in the United States costs $127,000 and the average trade school degree costs $33,000.

