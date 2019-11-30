  • More local police departments starting to invest in body cameras for officers

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - More local police departments are starting to invest in technology, including body cameras for officers.

    Now, it looks like Ross Township is next to adopt the body cameras. 

    In the 2020 budget for the township, a chunk of it is set aside for police body cameras, which commissioners think will benefit not only the officers but the public they interact with.

    Half of the $70,000 in funding is coming from the township, and the other half is from grant money. 

