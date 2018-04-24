More people being cited for texting while driving, officials said.

More people are getting caught for texting while driving in Pennsylvania.
According to Pennsylvania courts, between 2013 and 2017 citations went up in the following counties:
- 209% in Fayette County
- 88% in Washington County
- 45% in Westmoreland County
There were more than 16,000 distracted driving crashes in the state last year.
Police said phones are so popular now that people don't even know they're breaking a law.
