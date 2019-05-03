PITTSBURGH - Have your wet weather plans ready the next few days as several systems bring the chance for showers and storms. No day will be a washout, but some of the storms could bring the threat for heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds.
A shower or isolated storm is possible late tonight through early tomorrow morning. Then after lunch the risk for strong storms moves in. The ingredients for severe weather will come together during the day Friday, especially from Pittsburgh south through Washington and Fayette counties.
Kids walking home from the bus stop in Pittsburgh, Monroeville and Canonsburg will need to watch for storms late Friday, and drivers headed home from work may need to allow some extra time, too.
Check back often for updates and download the Severe Weather Team 11 app before you head out so you can get the latest warnings, should any be issued.
