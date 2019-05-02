PITTSBURGH - It was Senior Signing Day for many students Thursday, and American Eagle Outfitters got in on the excitement, announcing a million dollar gift to the program.
Pittsburgh Promise Senior Signing Day honors more than 1,000 graduating seniors who have declared where they’re going after high school to continue their education.
Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Back Terrell Edmunds spoke at the event Thursday, providing motivational words for the group of graduates.
Two Promise students were also named as members of the American Eagle brand’s National Youth Council.
American Eagle has their headquarters on the southside of Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Promise provides scholarships for Pittsburgh Public School students who graduate with a 2.5 GPA and above.
