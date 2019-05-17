PITTSBURGH - Some good news for people who were hoping to get their hands on tickets to Saturday’s sold out Garth Brooks concert at Heinz Field.
Heinz Field officials announced on Twitter Friday morning that they are adding seats to the record-breaking show and would be releasing more information on ways to buy tickets.
IT’S HAPPENING!@garthbrooks is adding seats to his record-breaking show!— Heinz Field (@heinzfield) May 17, 2019
More information to come on the three ways to purchase today through @Ticketmaster. Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/Ple6Y2w44A
The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is the biggest-selling event in Heinz Field history. Heinz Field officials said 72,887 tickets had already been sold for the May 18th concert. They said that number could top 75,000 closer to the event once suites and added seating are counted.
