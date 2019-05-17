  • More seats being added to record-breaking Garth Brooks concert

    PITTSBURGH - Some good news for people who were hoping to get their hands on tickets to Saturday’s sold out Garth Brooks concert at Heinz Field.

    Heinz Field officials announced on Twitter Friday morning that they are adding seats to the record-breaking show and would be releasing more information on ways to buy tickets.

    The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is the biggest-selling event in Heinz Field history. Heinz Field officials said 72,887 tickets had already been sold for the May 18th concert. They said that number could top 75,000 closer to the event once suites and added seating are counted.

