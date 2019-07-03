PITTSBURGH - Have your umbrella ready, as storms will be developing during the afternoon Wednesday.
Any storm that forms will be capable of damaging winds and hail. Heavy downpours and lightning will accompany the strongest storms.
Temperatures will climb to the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon, with heat index values in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in spots.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}