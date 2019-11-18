  • More than $1 million in damage after fire tears through historic former glass plant

    BUTLER, Pa. - Firefighters thought they had saved the buildings near the old Franklin Glass Plant from burning. But the fire rekindled the next day along Hicks Road in Penn Township.

    The flames were so intense the roof collapsed on the historic building. 

    Officials said they estimated the damage at over $1 million. 

