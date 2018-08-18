More than 100 blighted properties demolished to make way for green space

WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A committee dedicated to addressing blight in Wilkinsburg is in the process of transforming the neighborhood.
Wilkinsburg borough council members, along with the mayor, are working aggressively to demolish blighted properties.
Michele Newell spoke with the city leaders about their strategic plan to transform Wilkinsburg, and how they are finding ways to fund it, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
So far, crews have demolished more than 100 properties, freeing up space to extend a park and create other green spaces.
TRENDING NOW:
- Slain Colorado mother painted rosy picture of married life
- Warrant issued for man's arrest in connection with deadly shooting inside local bar
- Baby in car when police seize gun, drugs following chase
- VIDEO: Nearly dozen vehicles struck by suspected drunken driver
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}