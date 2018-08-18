  • More than 100 blighted properties demolished to make way for green space

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A committee dedicated to addressing blight in Wilkinsburg is in the process of transforming the neighborhood.

    Wilkinsburg borough council members, along with the mayor, are working aggressively to demolish blighted properties.

    So far, crews have demolished more than 100 properties, freeing up space to extend a park and create other green spaces. 

