MONESSEN, Pa. - More than 150 animals are being rescued Wednesday from locations in Donora and Monessen, officials said.
The animals were found at a home on Reed Avenue in Monessen, as well as at a home and a neighboring church on Second Street in Donora.
At least 100 animals are being removed from the home in Monessen, officials said. Dozens more animals were found in Donora.
Officials said the animals are mostly cats and chickens, but there were some dogs as well.
Animal rescue at a home in the 600 block of Reed Avenue in Monessen where at least 100 cats were being hoarded. pic.twitter.com/JmlOgksnac— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) October 30, 2019
Conditions in which the animals were found were filthy, officials said. There was feces, rust and fur.
A woman, 41-year-old Christie Harr, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with animal cruelty after an investigation involving a cat that was found in June 2018 with feline leukemia, authorities said.
Harr has not yet been charged in connection with Wednesday’s animal rescues.
