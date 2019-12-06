PITTSBURGH - Several people are facing charges after more than $22,000 was stolen from a local school system using fraudulent checks.
According to a police criminal complaint, 28 checks were written and cashed by 11 different people. Each check was counterfeit, appearing to be drawn on Propel Schools accounts through Dollar Bank.
None of the checks were legitimate Propel Schools checks and were never made out by school personnel, police said.
The total amount of money cashed using the school system's actual bank account was more than $22,000.
So far, five people have been charged in connection with the fake checks: Sasha Rucker, Nia Haley, Marquis Fussell, Alaysha Johnson and Terry Perry.
Six other people were listed in the criminal complaint as having received and cashed some of the checks, but no charges have been filed for them yet.
