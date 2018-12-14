More than 6,000 free naloxone kits distributed in Pennsylvania

The Wolf Administration distributed 6,105 free naloxone kits as part of Stop Overdoses in PA: Get Help Now Week, a statewide initiative to get the reversal medication to Pennsylvanians and get help for those suffering from opioid addiction.
“It is essential for people to have the lifesaving medication naloxone on hand,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We are excited that Pennsylvanians are stepping up to help save lives. After the success of this event, we will work to determine if this can be done more frequently.”
Thousands of people went to pick up their free naloxone kits and hundreds more left their names so they can be contacted in the coming weeks when more kits become available.
Close to 1,000 of the kits were distributed in Allegheny County.
