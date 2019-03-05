  • More than dozen dogs, cats found in vans outside hotel

    O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - More than a dozen animals were found left in two parked vans outside a hotel in O’Hara Township Monday night.

    An employee at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Gamma Drive told Channel 11 News police found 14 cats and two dogs.

    Police notified animal rescue and the animals were taken to a shelter, the hotel employee said.

