More than dozen dogs, cats found in vans outside hotel

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - More than a dozen animals were found left in two parked vans outside a hotel in O’Hara Township Monday night.
An employee at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Gamma Drive told Channel 11 News police found 14 cats and two dogs.
Police notified animal rescue and the animals were taken to a shelter, the hotel employee said.
