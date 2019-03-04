More viewers choose channel 11 for evening, late news

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 News continued its commanding position as the #1 choice for evening and late news in Pittsburgh in the all-important A25-54 demo during the most recent Nielsen survey period, which ran January 31st through February 27th.
- In A25-54, Channel 11 News delivered nearly 40% of the local news share overall for evening and late night news. (WPXI 38.3%, KDKA 33.3%, WTAE 28.3%)
- Channel 11’s 5-6:30 p.m. early evening news block finished in first place for the 7th consecutive month. (A25-54, M-Fri.)
- Channel 11 News 11 at 11 has been #1 at 11 p.m. since September 2017, with the exception of January 2018. (A25-54, M-Su.)
- Channel 11 finished FIRST with women from 5-6:30 p.m. and at 11 p.m. (RW25-54 & RW18-49)
- With more than 800,000 total followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Channel 11 continues to have the largest social following among any Pittsburgh media company. (Source: CrowdTangle)
- Along with TV and social media, viewers count on Channel 11's digital platforms when they're on the go. More than 6 million people have visited the WPXI News and Weather apps so far in 2019. (Source: Google Analytics)
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}