ALLIQUIPPA, Pa. - Most charges filed against a former Aliquippa police chief were dismissed for a second time.
Joe Perciavalle was in court for a second time Tuesday to face charges for allegedly sending explicit video to an underage teenager. Earlier charges were previously dismissed, but were refiled earlier this month.
The teen was with murder victim Rachael DelTondo when she was murdered in May 2018 and is also the daughter of an Aliquippa police officer.
During Tuesday's hearing, Perciavalle's attorney said it was a mistake, that he sent the video in a group text.
Perciavalle is on paid leave. He’s still facing one count of corruption of a minor.
