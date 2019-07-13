  • Most of the area will be dry for the weekend

    PITTSBURGH - Enjoy the outdoors this weekend, with seasonal temperatures and lower humidity.

    A little fog early Saturday will fade, with mostly sunny skies returning by noon.

    Take a dip in the pool or head to the park as temperatures rebound into the mid 80s. Wear plenty of sunscreen as the UV Index will be "Very High".

    A weak system could trigger a stray shower or storm late Saturday, and again on Sunday, however, most of the area will enjoy a dry weekend. 

