PITTSBURGH - Grab your sunglasses before you head out. We'll have a mostly sunny sky through part of the day before mid and high clouds build in later Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s.
You'll need the umbrella again Thursday as showers take over the area. Thursday won't be a washout but we'll be dodging some rain drops at times. Thunderstorms are also possible Thursday afternoon but no severe weather is expected at this time. Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Related Headlines
Rain becomes steady and moderate at times Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will be in the low 60s.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}