  Mother accused of beating, choking son with autism

    Updated:

    ARNOLD, Pa. - A mother in Arnold is accused of assaulting her 6-year-old son who has autism after he defecated in his pants. 

    According to a police report, Elena Lovorn took her son into the bathroom to help clean him up, and while in there assaulted him.

    Witnesses told police they heard the boy screaming while in the bathroom, but when they tried to open the door it was locked.

    When the boy came out of the bathroom, witnesses said he had a black eye, cuts on his neck and behind his ear, and a swollen lip.

    Police arrested Lovorn on charges of strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment of another person and assault of a victim under 12.

