0 Mother arrested after toddler found wandering alone in street

A mother was arrested after her little boy was found wandering alone in Glassport Saturday evening.

A family found the boy on Euclid Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and took him to police.

Darla Grayson, who has five grandchildren of her own, took the boy in and cleaned him up.

"He was soaking wet, diaper clear to his knees, filthy. I changed his diaper, wiped him up the best I could," Grayson said.

TRENDING NOW:

She then brought the little boy to the police station. Meanwhile, the boy's photo had been plastered all across social media in attempt to find his parents.

"You would imagine a parent would be trying to find their child," Grayson said.

But no calls came in for more than two hours.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a woman claiming to be his mom frantically arrived at the station saying she fell asleep.

“I haven’t slept in four days,” says mother of toddler found wandering Euclid Avenue in Glassport all alone. pic.twitter.com/BfsA4JAnxd — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) April 15, 2018

Police told Channel 11 that CYS transported the child to Children's Hospital for evaluation although he had showed no signs of injury.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.