ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A woman has been charged after her baby needed to be revived with Narcan after overdosing on a concoction of drugs, including fentanyl, police said.
Michelle Bradley was standing outside holding the 11-month-old boy, who was unresponsive when paramedics were called to a home Feb. 6, according to a criminal complaint.
EMS workers administered Narcan to revive the baby, the complaint said. He was then rushed to a hospital.
Bradley is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.
