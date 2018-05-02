A Washington County mother faces charges after she allegedly drove her 13-year-old daughter to fight someone outside a school last week, then prevented the victim’s grandmother from stopping the fight.
Her 22-year-old son also faces charges for allegedly warning a teacher not to stop the fight, either.
It’s not clear if Jonice Cushenberry’s daughter will face juvenile charges. The victim was taken to a hospital.
