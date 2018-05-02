  • Mother charged for allegedly helping daughter beat up student outside school

    Updated:

    A Washington County mother faces charges after she allegedly drove her 13-year-old daughter to fight someone outside a school last week, then prevented the victim’s grandmother from stopping the fight.

    Lindsay Ward is at Washington High School getting reaction from parents for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    Her 22-year-old son also faces charges for allegedly warning a teacher not to stop the fight, either.

    It’s not clear if Jonice Cushenberry’s daughter will face juvenile charges. The victim was taken to a hospital.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother charged for allegedly helping daughter beat up student outside school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local school district to push back school start times