  • Mother claims oncoming driver tried to box her car in on remote road

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A local woman claims another driver caused her some scary moments on the road and now police are involved.

    She told Channel 11 it happened Tuesday night and now she has a warning for other drivers.

    The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said she has had two other people approach her saying the same bizarre encounter happened to them on the same Westmoreland County road.

    Her warning for others about a close call, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories