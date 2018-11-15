Mother heads to trial for allegedly threatening school, principal, teacher

A mother accused of threatening to shoot up a Washington County school will head to trial.
Amanda Jarosh’s bail was set at $250,000 on Thursday, and she is not allowed to have contact with teachers, staff or students other than her own children in the Canon-McMillan School District.
RELATED: Woman arrested after allegedly making threat to shoot up local school
Jarosh was charged Friday with making the threat about Hendersonville Elementary School, and on Thursday additional charges were added, accusing her of threatening a principal and teacher on social media.
Renee Wallace was in the courtroom and will have more details on the charges, as well as comment from Jarosh's attorney, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
