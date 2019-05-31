  • Mother of 5 not seen for a week was in midst of bitter custody dispute

    NEW CANAAN, Pa. - Police in Wayne County, Pennsylvania are looking for a mother of five who hasn't been seen in a week.

    Jennifer Dulos was last seen Friday in New Canaan.

    She was driving a black Chevy Suburban, which officers found empty in Waveny Park that night and have been combing the area using search dogs.

    A dive team has also been searching a nearby lake.

    Her disappearance comes during her bitter custody battle with her estranged husband.

