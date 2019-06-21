Mother of little girl who was saved when man jumped in front of bullet shares her gratitude

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A young girl's life was saved when a man jumped in front of a gunman and her mother could not be more grateful.
"It was a million and one thoughts going through my head," she said. "I was terrified, I was nervous, I was everything. Just couldn't imagine."
She was too scared to be identified, but had a lot to say about the man who put his life on the line to save her little girl.
