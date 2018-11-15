  • Mother of murdered man reacts to killer's petition for new trial

    It’s been five years since Richard Hogue was shot and killed. 

    As his mother prepares for an annual blood drive Friday marking his death, she’s worried that his killer could get a new trial. 

    An attorney for convicted murderer Leon Platt has petitioned Lawrence County, claiming a witness in the case lied.

    A pending lawsuit by that witness against the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office is also clouding the issue, Hogue's mother said.

