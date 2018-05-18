Mother returns home from Mother's Day celebration, finds bullet holes above child's bed

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A resident of Mon-View Heights returned home after Mother’s Day to find bullet holes in the wall and couch in her five-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
The bullets entered the room just above the child’s bed.
What the mother said the company told her regarding to bullet holes, for 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
The mother of four told Channel 11 she called her management company, but didn’t get a response until Channel 11's Erin Clarke started asking questions.
