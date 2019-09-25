PITTSBURGH - A mother has been sentenced to prison after an 18-month-old baby died from ingesting fentanyl.
Jhenea Pratt, 23, has been sentenced to the statutory maximum of five to 10 years.
Pratt was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children. She was not guilty on charges of first- and third-degree murder.
The charges stemmed from an April 2018 incident when police responded to an East Hills apartment for a report of a baby who was not breathing.
The baby, Charlette Napper-Talley, later died at Children's Hospital.
Lab results showed she had ingested a designer form of fentanyl after drinking from a sippy cup filled with the drug.
