Mother: Son with autism left on school bus for 6+ hours

BEAVER, Pa. - A Beaver County mother is keeping her son with special needs home from school until she get some answers.
She says he was left on the school bus for almost an entire school day.
Her 16-year-old son, who lives with autism, went to school on Friday, but never got off the bus.
She said he was found in the bus garage on his bus as the driver was getting ready for his afternoon route.
Channel 11 is Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with the young boy's mother, and finding out what the bus company is doing about the bus driver and the monitor
