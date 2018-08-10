Mother warns about dangerous bug hiding out at parks

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida - A Florida mother is warning parents about a dangerous bug hiding out at parks, including in Pennsylvania.
The woman said she was watching her son play when her arm started burning.
Tara Forbes said she was sitting under a tree when she was stung by a poisonous caterpillar.
Forbes said her arm began to burn and quickly turned into joint and bone pain.
Forbes said she saw white fuzz, proof it was what is called a puss caterpillar
"My arm swelled up from my fingertips to my shoulder up into my neck and even into my chest here," Forbes said.
Two months ago, a teen who also lives in Florida brushed up against one of these bugs while clearing trees. The sting left him with a burn on his arm.
