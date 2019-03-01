Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 60-year-old Dorothy McCracken was sentenced to 36 months of federal probation for conspiring to distribute fentanyl.
A 2016 investigation into her sons, Sam and Wayne McCracken, confirmed the brothers were storing large amounts of fentanyl from July to December 2016. Phone interceptions confirmed the two were storing the drugs at Dorothy McCracken's home in Ambridge, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) outside Pittsburgh.
Authorities say she knew about the drugs in her home.
The McCracken brothers were convicted of dealing fentanyl and each sentenced in October to nearly four years in prison.
