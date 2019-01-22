Mother whose young son shot, killed his brother, is in court for separate incident

BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. - Channel 11 is at a preliminary hearing for Kayleigh Potter, the mom who’s accused of taking a teenage girl to buy pot and then going to smoke it with her.
Potter is already on a 10-year probation for a horrific incident that happened at her West Mifflin home in August 2016.
Potter’s 10-year-old son accidentally shot and killed his 6-year-old brother, using Potter’s loaded gun, when she left them home alone one morning.
Potter is taking parenting classes and under strict probation after being found guilty last year of child endangerment and drug charges for that incident with her sons.
RELATED:
- Mother whose young son shot, killed his brother arrested again
- Police arrest, charge mother of boy accidentally killed with gun
- Mom convicted of child endangerment after 10-year-old son shot, killed younger brother
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
She’s back in jail again after Baldwin police say one of their officers saw Potter driving at a high rate of speed at 4 a.m. on Dec. 22 and followed her to Ruthwood Avenue.
Officers approached the car and said there was a 13-year-old girl in the back seat. They say Potter gave them several different stories about what she and the girl were doing.
Officers called CYF and said Potter took the girl to buy pot and was going to smoke it with her.
In this latest case in Baldwin, Potter is not related to the 13-year-old girl.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan is at the hearing right now and will have the details on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}