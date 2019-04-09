  • Motorcycle crash closes Homestead Grays Bridge for hours

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Homestead Grays Bridge was closed for hours after an early-morning crash Tuesday.

    Officials said the crash, which was reported about 12:30 a.m., involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. It happened on the Homestead side of the bridge.

    Allegheny County crime scene investigators and an accident reconstruction team were called to the scene.

    Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is working to gather details about the crash -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories