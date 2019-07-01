  • Route 130 shut down for a time following motorcycle crash

    PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Emergency officials in Westmoreland County said Route 130 in Penn Township was shut down Sunday night.

    Officials said emergency responders were investigating a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Route 130 and Long Drive.

    There's no word yet on any injuries, or what led to the crash.

    Emergency responders said the motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital.

