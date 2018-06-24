  • Motorcycle crash shuts down Parkway West outbound

    Updated:

    A motorcycle crash has shut down the westbound lanes of the Parkway West.

    All outbound lanes are closed between the I-79 north and south exits.

    Emergency crews are on the scene.

    The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital.

    All traffic is being rerouted off of the Parkway and the lanes will be closed until further notice.

