A motorcycle crash has shut down the westbound lanes of the Parkway West.
All outbound lanes are closed between the I-79 north and south exits.
Rosslyn Farms: Responders on scene in area of MM 64 on I-376 for a motorcycle crash. Police currently have I-376 Westbound at I-79 split closed to traffic. Motorcyclist transported to local hospital. The roadway will be closed until further notice.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 24, 2018
Emergency crews are on the scene.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital.
All traffic is being rerouted off of the Parkway and the lanes will be closed until further notice.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Details on funeral services for Antwon Rose announced
- Contest: Zsa Zsa the English bulldog slurps up 2018 title
- Police ask for public's help identifying armed robbery suspects
- VIDEO: Arrest Made in 1986 Child Murder
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}