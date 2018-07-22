Motorcycle crash shuts down part of road

A portion of a major road is blocked off in South Park on Saturday night after a motorcycle crash.
The crash in the 2400 block of Brownsville Road shut that artery down between the children’s playground in Allegheny County’s South Park and Ridge Road, according to the county.
First responders at the scene said one person on a motorcycle crashed near the Boy Scout flag retirement site when the bike slid and went over a guiderail.
The operator was taken to Jefferson Hospital in unknown condition.
