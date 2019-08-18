FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Greene County Coroner's Office told Channel 11 News that a motorcycle operator and rider are dead after crashing on State Route 19 in Franklin Township Saturday evening.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Greene County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Officials said the motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an on-coming vehicle shortly after 6 p.m.
The Coroner's Office said they will notify family members before releasing the identities of the people involved.
TRENDING NOW:
- NWS confirms microburst in Lawrenceville area
- 2 partial building collapses shut down Butler Street in Lawrenceville
- 74 people displaced by apartment building fire in West Oakland; 2 firefighters injured
- VIDEO: Creepy dolls popping up around towns in Missouri
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}