0 Motorcycle rider claims hit-and-run driver left him for dead

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa - A motorcycle rider told Channel 11 he’s lucky to be alive after being the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Dean Friend was driving on Route 18 in North Beaver Township on Monday morning when he says he noticed a truck tailgating him.

“He almost took me from my little girl”. On Monday Dean was on his way to work when a pickup truck hit him and then left the scene. He says he’s lucky to be alive, but wants the person responsible to turn himself in. This story at 11 on #WPXI pic.twitter.com/ndQ1jnFOX2 — Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) June 28, 2018

“This truck out of nowhere kept coming up behind me, kept running up on my rear end. I noticed he was texting,” Friend said. “The last time he came up on me, I guess too fast, and the next thing I know I'm sliding down the road.”

Friend told Channel 11 he was enjoying a 6 a.m. ride on his new motorcycle when the Chevy Silverado clipped him.

TRENDING NOW:

“I looked right at him and I collapsed. And he just left me, left me laying in the middle of the road,” Friend said.

The crash happened in front of Magistrate Nicholson’s office, and Friend said there’s surveillance video of it.

“I just don't know what kind of human being can just hit somebody and leaving (sic) them laying in the road,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

The driver did stop for a brief second, Friend told Channel 11, but then took off.

Friend said he was taken by ambulance to Jameson Hospital in New Castle, then flown to UPMC

Presbyterian Hospital. He’s thankful for the protective gear, which he says saved his live.

“I don't know what was going through my mind except, ‘I'm going to die,” he said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.