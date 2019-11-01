  • Drivers say new islands installed on Mount Washington roads causing issues

    PITTSBURGH - Four accidents have been reported to Pittsburgh police since an island was installed and another widened this summer at an intersection on Mount Washington.

    People living there say many more accidents caused by the islands have gone unreported. They say the raised concrete is impeding traffic.

    They worry things will only get worse with winter right around the corner. 

    Channel 11's Erin Clarke took a trip through the intersection and takes the concerns of people living there to the city's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure on Channel 11 News at 6. 

