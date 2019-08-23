PITTSBURGH - Nearly two dozen vehicles were vandalized on Mount Washington overnight Wednesday into Thursday and police said there could be more victims.
Investigators said the cars were keyed in the area of Laclede Street and Kathleen Street.
Police called this "a random act of vandalism."
