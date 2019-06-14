PITTSBURGH - Work is being done to protect one of the best views in Pittsburgh.
Last month, Channel 11 first reported about a sidewalk crumbling on Grandview Avenue in Mount Washington.
Since then, a sign has been put up saying “your tax dollars are working toward a better Pittsburgh” and the area has been blocked off.
Watch the full report above to see what else we learned about this crumbling sidewalk.
