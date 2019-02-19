  • Suspect in custody following SWAT activity in Mount Washington

    PITTSBURGH - Residents of Mount Washington are asking for answers after police surrounded a home on Kenova Street Tuesday afternoon.

    Channel 11 has learned an armed man was reportedly inside the home making threats.

    The incident happened just after 1 p.m. At one point, neighbors were ordered to stay inside their homes. 

    Police said one person was taken into custody after a short time, and that suspect’s car was also told.

    It’s unclear what started the situation, but investigators said they’re thankful it ended peacefully.

