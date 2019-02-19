PITTSBURGH - Residents of Mount Washington are asking for answers after police surrounded a home on Kenova Street Tuesday afternoon.
Channel 11 has learned an armed man was reportedly inside the home making threats.
The incident happened just after 1 p.m. At one point, neighbors were ordered to stay inside their homes.
Police said one person was taken into custody after a short time, and that suspect’s car was also told.
It’s unclear what started the situation, but investigators said they’re thankful it ended peacefully.
