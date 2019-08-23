PITTSBURGH - There's no better place to catch a stunning glimpse of Pittsburgh than from Mount Washington.
Earlier this summer, Channel 11 first reported that sidewalks were crumbling. There were cracks and holes so large you could see down below.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
We alerted the city and portions of the overlooks were closed off just before July 4, when thousands were expected to gather for the fireworks.
Related >>> City posts sign near crumbling overlook sidewalk
"They had structural problems. There are sections that are supported on precast concrete beams and those beams have become deteriorated over the years, so we closed those due to safety concerns," said Eric Setzler, chief engineer of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.
A contractor has been hired to start work next week and is expected to wrap up by the end of November.
TRENDING NOW:
- Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Parkway East inbound
- School bus driver killed stepping on live wires after crash
- Woman hurt in third downtown Pittsburgh stabbing this month
- VIDEO: God got a hole in one: North Carolina golf course struck by lightning, leaves its mark
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}