  • Mouse droppings, dead mice prompt second warning from Health Department

    Updated:

    CRAFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - There's a problem with mice at the Family Dollar in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood.

    The Allegheny County Health Department said there were complaints about mouse droppings at the store on Chartiers Avenue.

    Two dead mice were also found in traps.

    The Health Department issued a similar warning to the store last month.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories