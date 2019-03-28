MT. LEBANON, Pa. - Two water main breaks Wednesday morning forced the closure of Mt. Lebanon High School.
The breaks were reported about 5 a.m. along Cochran Road, which began to flood with water.
Channel 11 is working to find out if school will be impacted in Mt. Lebanon on Thursday, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
One of the breaks occurred in a 16-inch line at Cochran Road and Lebanon Avenue, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water said. The second break occurred in a 6-inch line at Cochran Road and Royce Avenue.
Crews shut off the water, and said it could take until Thursday morning for full restoration.
Mt. Lebanon High School officials said the school was closed for students and staff. All other schools in the Mt. Lebanon School District remained open.
A water buffalo is available in the parking lot of CVS on Cochran Road for people impacted, who are asked to bring their own containers.
Water main break along Cochran in Mount Lebanon. Located right in front of High School. No road closures. LOTS of standing water in road. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/D2q0th89ut— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 27, 2019
