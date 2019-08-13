  • New campaign aims to alert responders to people with autism

    PITTSBURGH - People in Mount Lebanon might start seeing new stickers around town aiming to help alert first responders to people with disabilities or autism.

    "During any time if there's any high anxiety or any elevated threat level, what we want to do is make sure that we add that level of comfort," police Deputy Chief Jason Haberman said.

