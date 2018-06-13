MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - A fire has been reported at a Mt. Oliver house on Anthony Street.
Our crews saw a visibly upset woman shouting, "my baby."
We're LIVE from the scene, NOW on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
A child was pulled from the house.
There are several firefighters on the scene.
The cause is unknown.
Firefighters are struggling because of the heat and humidity.
