    MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - A fire has been reported at a Mt. Oliver house on Anthony Street.

    Our crews saw a visibly upset woman shouting, "my baby."

    A child was pulled from the house.

    There are several firefighters on the scene.

    The cause is unknown.

    Firefighters are struggling because of the heat and humidity.

