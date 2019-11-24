  • Mt. Royal Blvd closed for hours after truck goes over hillside

    Updated:

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were taken to an area hospital after a truck they were in careened over a hillside along Mt. Royal Boulevard early Sunday, according to police.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    Investigators tell Channel 11 the road is still closed in both directions near Cherry Way in Shaler Township.

    Police said they were called to the crash at about 2 a.m.

    It's not clear what caused the truck to leave the road.

    This is a story we'll be following throughout the day. Keep checking back for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories