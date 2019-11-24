SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were taken to an area hospital after a truck they were in careened over a hillside along Mt. Royal Boulevard early Sunday, according to police.
Investigators tell Channel 11 the road is still closed in both directions near Cherry Way in Shaler Township.
#breakingnews Car over a hill on Mt Royal Blvd. Live coverage on Channel 11 Morning News with @WPXIJoe pic.twitter.com/Pzfc2TLdc0— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) November 24, 2019
Police said they were called to the crash at about 2 a.m.
Traffic Alert:— ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) November 24, 2019
Mt. Royal Blvd. is closed between Kenneth Dr. and Byerleye Ave.
At 2am Shaler Police responded to a a vehicle over the hill in the 300 block of Mt. Royal Bl. There were 2 injuries reported, both in stable condition. Allegheny County Police assisting Shaler PD. pic.twitter.com/2Wiv34m1UJ
It's not clear what caused the truck to leave the road.
This is a story we'll be following throughout the day. Keep checking back for updates.
